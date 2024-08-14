The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has released the provisional answer key of the Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and submit suggestions, if any, on the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in .

The online examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State.

Steps to download TS DSC answer key 2024

Visit the official website tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc/ On the homepage, click on the TS DSC 2024 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time.