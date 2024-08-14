Today, August 14, is the last date to apply for the post of Analyst cum Programmer (Deputy Director) 2024 on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s ( RPSC ) website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 Analyst cum Programmer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: “MCA or BE/BTech” in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognised University established by law in India or a qualification recognised as equivalent thereto by the Government. Or MBA (IT) from a university established by law in India or a qualification recognised as equivalent thereto by the Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Analyst cum Programmer posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Analyst cum Programmer posts 2024 application link Complete the Step 1 registration and login to proceed Select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout