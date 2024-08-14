The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Physical measurement and efficiency Test schedule for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department) posts. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from August 23.

The PMT/ PET is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to October 5, 2024. A total of 1,00,020 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.

Steps to download SI and other posts’ admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts’ admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference