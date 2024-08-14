The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8, 2024.

The CGLE 2024 admit card will be available to download at apssb.nic.in from August 19, 2024.

“Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 4.00 PM of August 30, 2024. It is further informed that the Admit Cards issued for the Stenography Proficiency Test of the CGL Examination 2024 cannot be used for the written test of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024. All candidates have to compulsorily download fresh admit cards using their login credentials,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III).

Steps to download APSSB CGL admit card 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2024 link The admit card will appear on the screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference