The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Mining Officer recruitment exam under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 22. The exam was conducted on August 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Mining Officers vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC MO answer key 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Mining Officer answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.