The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) will today, August 15, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org .

The Phase I examination is scheduled to be conducted in September 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in a particular discipline means that the candidate must have studied that discipline as main subject in respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/Institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category of applicant Application Fee Intimation charges etc. Total For SC/ ST/ PWBD Nil Rs 150 Rs 150* For all others Rs 700 Rs 150 Rs 850* Staff@ @ @ @

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, click on the Assistant Manager posts recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Manager posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, Psychometric Test and Interview round.