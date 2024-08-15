The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test.

“Schedule of Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published in due course of time on the Commission’s Website. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail as well for further information,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UPSC CGS Mains result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CGS Mains result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGS Mains result 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.