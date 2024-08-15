The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will open the application correction window for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 tomorrow, August 16. Eligible candidates can make changes to their applications at ssc.gov.in till August 17, 2024.

“In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Examination for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts will be conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 vacancies are for MTS posts and 3439 for Havaldar posts.

Here’s MTS/ Havaldar exam schedule 2024.

Steps to make changes to SSC MTS/ Havaldar forms 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidate login tab Login and make the necessary changes to MTS/ Havaldar form 2024 Save the changes and submit Take a printout for future reference