The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will soon close the online registration window for the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2024). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website ukutet.com till August 17, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). The last date for payment of fees is August 19, 2024.

Registered candidates will be able to rectify/edit their application forms from August 20 to 22, 2024. The UTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 26, 2024 in two sessions — UTET I will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and UTET II from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Application Fee Category For Paper I only For Paper I and II General/OBC Rs 600 Rs 1000 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 300 Rs 500

Here’s the UTET Information Brochure.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to apply for UTET 2024

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the step 1 registration form Fill out the form, upload document, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

