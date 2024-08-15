The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the UGC NET June 2024. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Meanwhile, NTA has released the UGC NET June 2024 exam city intimation slip for all dates except August 27, 2024.

Direct link to UGC NET June exam city slip 2024.

Steps to download UGC NET June admit card 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference