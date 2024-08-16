The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway will commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961 over Northern Railway. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcnr.org till September 16, 2024.

The merit is expected to be displayed in November 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fulfill the engagement of 4096 apprentices.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 15 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on September 16, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the SSC/ Matriculation/ 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India. The applicants whose SSC/Matriculation/10th and ITI result are awaited as on date of notification are not eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 must be paid through online mode as part of the application process. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Woman candidates.

Steps to apply for RRC NR Apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrcnr.org On the homepage, click on the RRC NR Apprentice posts application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference