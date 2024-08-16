The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Judge Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The Civil Judge Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Here’s the Civil Judge Main 2023 exam schedule.

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Judge Mains admit card 2024.