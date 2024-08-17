The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will close the application window for the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2024 today, August 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in . The last date to pay the fee is July 18.

The correction window will open from August 27 to 28. The computer-based examination is likely to be conducted in October-November 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approx. 2006 vacancies.

Eligible Criteria

Age Limit:

For Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024.

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date of August 17, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for SSC Stenographer posts 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the Stenographer registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts 2024.