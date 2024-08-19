The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will closet the online registration window for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Mains) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

“It may be noted that any delay in submission of the Online Recruitment Application or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination -2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to apply for HPAS Mains 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HPAS Main 2024 registration link Login and apply for the exam Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HPAS Main 2024.

HPAS 2023 Preliminary exam was conducted on June 30 and the results were announced on July 23, 2024.