The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2024 for exams scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

“Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 Examination (using Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 17 August 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June admit card 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June admit card 2024.