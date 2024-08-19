The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close the application window for the Group 3 Sub Engineer, Sahayak Manchitrakar, Technician and Other Equivalent Combined Recruitment Test 2024 today, August 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The edit window will close on August 24, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 19, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2024.

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Group 3 posts 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 posts 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group 3 posts.