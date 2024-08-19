The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 (CGLE 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8, 2024.

“Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 4.00 PM of August 30, 2024. It is further informed that the Admit Cards issued for the Stenography Proficiency Test of the CGL Examination 2024 cannot be used for the written test of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024. All candidates have to compulsorily download fresh admit cards using their login credentials,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III).

Steps to download APSSB CGL admit card 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APSSB CGL admit card 2024.