India Post GDS July result 2024 announced; here’s how to download first merit list
Candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Indian Post has released the first merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-I of Shortlisted Candidates Published for Circles - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal. Results of other circles will be released shortly,” reads the notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.
Steps to download GDS July result 2024
Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link
Click on the relevant circle
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.