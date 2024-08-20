Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the application window today, August 20, for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Mains examination 2024 for 291 candidates. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in . Earlier , the registration deadline was August 17, 2024.

The Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1294 vacancies.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from other states (Male/Female)/General/EBC/BC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas the applicants from SC/ST/PwD/Female category will have to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam.