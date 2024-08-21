Delhi High Court PA Stage III schedule out; to be held in September
Candidates can download their hall tickets 4-5 days before the commencement of the examination.
Delhi High Court has released the schedule of the Personal Assistant Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination. As per the notification, the Stage III exam will be conducted on September 14 in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
The admit card for the Stage-III Main (Descriptive) examination will be issued 4 to 5 days before the examination on the official websites recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in. A total of 98 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.
Direct link to Delhi HC PA Stage III admit card.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.
Steps to download Delhi HC PA Stage III admit card
Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in
Click on the Delhi High Court Personal Assistant Stage III Exam admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.