The National Council of Educational Research and Training ( NCERT ) has postponed the application deadline for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor (including Assistant Librarian). Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website ncert.nic.in till August 27 (5.00 PM). Earlier, the application deadline was August 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Women applicants and applicants from the SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Professor and other posts 2024

Visit the official website ncert.nic.in On the homepage, go to Announcements—Vacancies Click on the Application link against “ Advertisement No. 174/2024 for filling up vacant academic positions under direct recruitment” Create an account and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Professor posts 2024.