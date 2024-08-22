The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released admit cards for the Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Department) 2024 posts today, August 22. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ASO admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ASO admit card 2024.