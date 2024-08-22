The Indian Navy has released the exam schedule of the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from September 10 to 14, 2024. The exam will held for 90 minutes.

“INCET 01/2024: Tentative dates for CBT exams from 10-09-2024 to 14-09-2024. All candidates are requested to make yourself available for the exam,” reads the notification. The applicants will have to carry a printout of their admit card to the venue failing which the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.

Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff - 16 posts

Fireman - 444 posts

Tradesman Mate - 161 posts

Pest Control Worker - 18 posts

Fire Engine Driver - 58 posts

Cook - 9 posts

Chargeman (various disciplines) - 29 posts

Scientific Assistant - 4 posts

Draughtsman (Construction) - 2 posts

Candidates can check the exam guidelines, syllabus, and other examination details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.