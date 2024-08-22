The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Group-I Services Main exam. The revised schedule will be released soon at psc.ap.gov.in . Earlier, the Main exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 9, 2024.

A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.

“It is hereby informed that the Group-I Services Main Written (Conventional Type) Examination scheduled from 02.09.2024 to 09.09.2024 (except 07.09.2024), pursuant to Notification No.12/2023, dated: 08/12/2023 is postponed by the Commission, duly considering several representations of the candidates. The revised scheduled dates will be intimated later,” reads the notification.

