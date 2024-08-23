The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) will today, August 23, conclude the registrations for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esb.mp.gov.in . Applicants can make changes to their forms till August 28, 2024.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The board aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for ITITO posts 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ITITO 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ITITO posts 2024.