The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Environment Engineer (Group-A) in the department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Punjab today, August 23. Applicants can apply for the posts on the official website ppsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: First Class degree in Civil/Chemical/Environment Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Name of Category Online Application charges Examination Fee Total Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. Rs 500 Rs 250 Rs 750 Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only Rs 500 No fee to be paid Rs 500 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab Rs 500 No fee to be paid Rs 500 All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab. Rs 500 Rs 1000 Rs 1500

Steps to apply for AEE posts 2024

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against ASSISTANT ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEER (GROUP-A) posts Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference