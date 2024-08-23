BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains admit card 2024 released; download link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released admit cards for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Mains examination 2024 for 291 candidates. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1294 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main admit card
Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.