Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released admit cards for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Mains examination 2024 for 291 candidates. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1294 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main admit card

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main admit card.