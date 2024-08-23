CGPSC Transport SI (Tech) 2023 hall ticket out; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) 2023 admit card
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Transport SI (Tech) admit card.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.