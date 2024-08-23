Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the admit card for the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) 2023 admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Transport SI (Tech) admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.