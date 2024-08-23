OSSSC answer key 2024 released for Pharmacist, MPHW posts; here’s how to check
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in.
The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) under Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 28, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.
Here’s the CRE III notification 2024.
Steps to download CRE III answer key 2024
Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
