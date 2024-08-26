Today, August 26, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Constable Tradesman (Barber, Safai Karamchari, and Gardner) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 143 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Barber), 101 for Constable (Safai Karamchari), and 37 for Constable (Gardner).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Constable (Barber and Safai Karamchari): 18 to 25 years as on August 26, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Constable (Gardner): 18 to 23 years as on August 26, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Constable (Barber and Safai Karamchari): Matriculation from a recognised school or institute. Candidates will have to pass a practical departmental test in the profession.

Constable (Gardner): 10th class pass from a recognised board. Two years work experience in respective trade from a recognised institution/ establishment. One year certificate from Institute Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade. Two years diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for ITBP Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference