The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the marks of the Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. & Police Sub-Inspector in Vigilance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 03/2023) . Eligible candidates can check and download their marks from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in till September 2, 2024.

The physical efficiency test (PET) round was held on July 16 for a total of 384 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI Prohibition marks 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on the SI Prohibition 2023 marks link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks

Direct link to SI Prohibition marks 2023.