The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the admit cards for the Patwari(s) post today, August 26 (6.00 PM). Once out, eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2024.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 26.08.2024 to 01.09.2024 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Patwari admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Patwari admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference