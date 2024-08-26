HPPSC Allied Services exam admit card 2024 out; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8, 2024.
“It is for information of all candidates that the Admit Cards for Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination- 2023 scheduled to be held on 08-09-2024, have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission and are available on https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/Applicant Registration/Home/Login w.e.f. 23-08-2024,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Allied Services exam admit card
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Download Admit Card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Allied Services exam admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.