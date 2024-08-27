The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager Preliminary Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.

The Phase I examination is scheduled to be conducted in September 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, Psychometric Test and Interview round.

Steps to download Assistant Manager admit card

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Assistant Manager admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

