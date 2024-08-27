The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the Constable recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable admit card link Go to the Candidate’s Login tab and key in your login details Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).