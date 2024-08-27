The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the document verification of the Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted on August 30 in various shifts — 10.00 AM, 11.00 AM, 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 vacancies.

Steps to download HC/Constable Driver DV schedule 2024

  1. Visit the official website apssb.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the HC/ Constable Driver DV schedule 2024 link

  3. The DV schedule will appear on the screen

  4. Check and download the DV schedule

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HC/Constable Driver DV schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.