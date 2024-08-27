APSSB HC/Constable Driver DV schedule out; to be held on August 30
Candidates can download the document verification schedule from the official website apssb.nic.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the document verification of the Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website apssb.nic.in.
The DV is scheduled to be conducted on August 30 in various shifts — 10.00 AM, 11.00 AM, 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 vacancies.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.