The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the document verification of the Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The DV is scheduled to be conducted on August 30 in various shifts — 10.00 AM, 11.00 AM, 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 vacancies.

Steps to download HC/Constable Driver DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the HC/ Constable Driver DV schedule 2024 link The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the DV schedule Take a printout for future reference

