The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website appsc.gov.in till August 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of GDMO (Allopathy), 9 for GDMO (Dental Surgeon), and 6 for GDMO (Homeopathy).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on August 29, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxable in accordance with the orders issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time.

Educational Qualification:

GDMO (Allopathy): A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than Licentiate qualification) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

GDMO (Dental Surgeon): A recognized medical qualification in Dentistry included in the Part-I or Part -III of the Schedule to the Dentist Act. 1948 as amended from time to time.

GDMO (Homeopathy): A recognized medical qualification in Homeopathy included in the second or third schedule to the Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs 150 only for APST candidate and Rs 200 for other category candidates.

Steps to apply for GDMO posts 2024

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link against GDMO posts 2024 Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference