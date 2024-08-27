ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2024 released; exams from September 13
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation Exam (September 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website icai.nic.in.
The Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.
CA Foundation September 2024 Exam Schedule
|Subject
|Date
|Time
|Duration
|Accounting
|13/09/2024
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST)
|3 hours
|Business Laws
|15/09/2024
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST)
|3 hours
| Quantitative Aptitude
• Business Mathematics
• Logical Reasoning
• Statistics
|
18/09/2024
|
2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST)
|
2 hours
|Business Economics
|20/09/2024
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST)
|2 hours
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CA Foundation Sept Exam 2024 admit card
Visit the official website eservices.icai.org
On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CA Foundation Sept Exam 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.