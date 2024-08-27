The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation Exam (September 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website icai.nic.in .

The Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

CA Foundation September 2024 Exam Schedule Subject Date Time Duration Accounting 13/09/2024 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) 3 hours Business Laws 15/09/2024 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) 3 hours Quantitative Aptitude

• Business Mathematics

• Logical Reasoning

• Statistics

18/09/2024

2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST)



2 hours Business Economics 20/09/2024 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST) 2 hours

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CA Foundation Sept Exam 2024 admit card

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CA Foundation Sept Exam 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.