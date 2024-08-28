The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) and Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Physical Certificate Verification was conducted on July 24 in two shifts and the Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on February 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 263 vacancies out of which 84 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and 179 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Horticultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Service.

Steps to download AAO, AHO final result 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AAO/ AHO final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AAO/ AHO final result 2023.