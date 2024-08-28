OSSC CGL Prelims result 2024 declared; download revised final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination results for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No. 5046. Eligible candidates can download their results and revised final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Main exam likely to be held in November/ December 2024. The detailed schedule will be released later. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.
Steps to download CGLRE Specialist result 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Download the revised final answer key
