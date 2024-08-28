The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has opened the objection window for the Assistant Teacher (LT) post in the Secondary Education Department, Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 2 on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 Assistant Teacher posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 18, 2024.

Steps to submit suggestions for Asst Teacher answer key

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher (LT) objection link Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any Save and submit

Direct link to submit objections for Asst Teacher answer key 2024.