Union Bank of India recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 Apprentice posts till September 17
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in till September 17, 2024.
Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in till September 17, 2024.
The bank aims to fill up a total of 500 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|General / OBC
|Rs 800+GST
|All Females
|Rs 600+GST
|SC/ ST
|Rs 600+GST
|PWBD
|Rs 400+GST
Steps to apply for the vacancies
Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in
Go to Recruitments—Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 link
Click on the application tabs
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply on NAPS Portal.
Direct link to apply on NATS Portal.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.