West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service 2021 Personality Test call letter. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.

The PT is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 12, 2024. A total of 96 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 29 are fresh vacancies and 7 backlog vacancies.

Here’s the PT schedule.

Steps to download Audit & Accounts PT admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to “Download Call Letter (For Interview/ Personality Test” Click on the Audit & Accounts PT 2021 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Audit & Accounts PT 2021 admit card.