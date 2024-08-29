The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has announced the results of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The qualified candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024. Applicants can submit the fee for Main examination from September 7 to 21, 2024.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Upper PCS result 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Upper PCS 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS result 2024.

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS final answer key 2024.

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS Marks 2024.