The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of apprentices, under Apprentices Act, 1961 and as per Apprenticeship Policy of our Bank. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at www.iob.in till September 10, 2024.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category of Applicant Application / Examination Fee / Intimation Charges PwBD Rs 400 plus GST (18%) = Rs 472 Female / SC / ST Rs 600 plus GST (18%) = Rs 708 GEN / OBC / EWS Rs 800 plus GST (18%) = Rs 944

Steps to apply for IOB Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website www.iob.in Got to Careers tab Click on the application link against Apprentice posts Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for IOB Apprentice posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.