BPSC TRE 3.0 answer key 2024 released for July 20 exam; submit suggestions from September 2
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, from September 2, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) for Class 1-5. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from September 2 to 5, 2024. The exam was conducted on July 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.
Steps to download TRE 3.0 answer key 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
