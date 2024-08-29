Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the Veterinary Officer 2023 interview/ personality test schedule. Eligible candidates can download their interview schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 27 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The interview will be held at the TPSC Office, Agartala, Akhaura Road, Tripura (W). The reporting timings for the forenoon and afternoon shifts are 8.30 AM and 12.30 PM, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 Veterinary Officer posts in the Tripura Government.

