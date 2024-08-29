Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of various posts including Scientist/ Engineer-SD and Scientist/ Engineer-SC under Advt. No. 327. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vssc.gov.in.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download VSSC admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.vssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSSC admit card 2024 link for Advt. No. 327 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.