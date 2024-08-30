OSSC ATO admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
The ATO exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.
Steps to download ATO admit card 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download ATO admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.