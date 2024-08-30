The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

“The time and venue of the examination is indicated in the Admit Card, which is to be downloaded by the candidates from the RBI website,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8 for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 200 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies—Call Letter Click on the Officer Grade B admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.